The Crystal Palace midfielder ran relentlessly for over 90-minutes, harrying City in defence and surging forward in attack.

Speaking with the media post-match, Gallagher discussed his incredible work rate, saying: “To be honest with you, I can’t feel my legs! I’m struggling to talk. Every single one of the boys gave everything and I’m proud of the team.

“The boss wants me to press. He feels like I’m good at that and I give my best every single game and always work my hardest. Like I said, I’m struggling to talk and my legs are gone!”

But Gallagher didn’t dwell on his performance, instead turning his attention to the wider team after a historic result that secured two clean sheets in one season against City for the first time in 25 years.