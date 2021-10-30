Gallagher struck late on to put the icing on the cake from an excellent Palace performance.

“It was brilliant, honestly,” he said in his post-match interview. “What a feeling. Finally, to get a bit of luck on our side, even though I think we did deserve it.

“All the boys worked so hard. To get three points against a team like that away is just a great feeling, so we can take a lot of confidence from this.

“The early goal helped, because it meant we had something to hold onto, and we defended well in the first-half. To keep a clean sheet, even though they had ten men in the second-half, is still not easy against players like that.”

Gallagher revealed that his goal was the result of a gamble forwards, after being moved further back for the final few moments.

“It was lovely,” he laughed. “To be fair, I shouldn’t have made the box – the boss told me to sit in a two in midfield! I just had a feeling that I could get a chance here, because I was unmarked, so I went in the box and thankfully Michael [Olise] laid me the ball and I was able to finish.

“It’s a great feeling. Like I said, we’ve been unlucky with results in the last few games, so to get three points here is brilliant.

“When you come up against Manchester City, you naturally play differently. You defend more, you have to work a little bit harder off the ball. In the first-half, it is tough against a team that pressures like that. I felt we were brilliant defensively the whole game.

“To be fair, in the first-half I was blowing, so to see a man get sent off I was thinking: ‘Get in! It might be a bit easier in the second.’

“We go into every game with the same mentality, and hopefully we can continue like this.”