“Walking out before the game and seeing the fans, the fans cheering you on; knowing that if you win a game it makes their day and their weekend.

“It’s a great feeling.”

Gallagher was full of enthusiasm for his time in south London so far, and says the club has made him feel welcome.

“I’m loving it – I think you can see by the way I look on the pitch,” he explained. “I’m always happy, smiling and enjoying my football.

“It’s gone really well this season playing under the boss. I feel like I've been able to express myself, which has been brilliant.