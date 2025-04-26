The dominant display over Villa not only secured a place for Palace in a third-ever FA Cup final, but also broke a rut of four games without a win.

Addressing the previous form, the manager said: “Oh, yes, and I think I talked about it after these defeats and that we always try to learn from it.

“Yeah, it was tough. It was hard and it was disappointing for all of us, but it's not now. It's not saying everything is over, we can't play anymore

“We lost a little bit of our head, especially in Newcastle, 1-0 down. We went all in, where we didn't have to go all in in the first-half and then it's 4-0 and it's game over.

“Today the players could prove that they learned from it and it's really unbelievable how quick these players, this group of players are learning, because it's easy to show them, to tell them.

“You have the moments in a very important game in an outstanding atmosphere at Wembley, and they stayed calm. They stuck to the plan and waited for the situation and so it makes me really proud how the players performed today.”