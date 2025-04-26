Returning to the starting XI to face Aston Villa in the semi-final are Chris Richards, Ismaïla Sarr, and Jean-Philippe Mateta. The trio take the places of Jefferson Lerma, Justin Devenny and Eddie Nketiah who are all amongst the substitutes this afternoon.

The side will line-up in the familiar 3-4-2-1 formation that has been in use all season, with Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada playing in the middle of the park. Kamada was the Player of the Match last time out against Arsenal.

There are multiple options on the bench, including Ben Chilwell who missed the clash against the Gunners through illness.

Villa have made two changes to their side which faced Manchester City on Tuesday, with Marco Asensio and Ollie Watkins coming in for Jacob Ramsey and Marcus Rashford.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi, Muñoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Eze, Sarr, Mateta.

Subs: Turner (GK), Ward, Lerma, Chilwell, Clyne, Hughes, Esse, Devenny, Nketiah.

Villa: Martinez (GK), Cash, Konsa, Pau, Digne, McGinn, Kamara, Tielemans, Asensio, Rogers, Watkins.

Subs: Olsen (GK), Mings, Maatsen, Garcia, Barkley, Onana, Bailey, Ramsey.