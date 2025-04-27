Mitchell leaves the game as an FA Cup finalist, with a clean sheet in another fantastic performance against Aston Villa.

“No match is comfortable, but sometimes the scoreline can lie. They had opportunities, but we knew what we were good at, I knew that we could catch them on the counter.

“You can see in every game, win, lose or draw, that we've got a good togetherness within the squad, and you can see that is emulated by the fans. It's just a positive place to be and we're all enjoying it.

“[The fans too,] you can see every game, home and away, they're amazing, and even here, it's a big occasion for us and them especially, so they always brought the energy, so we tried to win for them.

“[The manager is] also just happy for us, but he knows what we can achieve, and this is just one step closer to the trophy. We just have to train, train hard and eventually finish off the season strong in the Premier League, then when the final comes, we’ll try to win that as well.”