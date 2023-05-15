The attacking duo both hit landmark figures in the Eagles’ 2-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Eze’s brilliantly-taken brace saw him hit double figures in the Premier League this season, while Olise’s pass for the second goal made him the first Palace player to record 10 assists in a single Premier League season.

Ward smiled afterwards: “Ebs’ quality is incredible, with what he does on the ball, the way he manipulates it and the way he just seems to glide over the pitch – it’s mesmerising at times.

“It’s fully deserved, and he’s doing the other side of the game as well, which we need him to do in midfield. He’s taking control and linking up beautifully with the front guys. All-round, he’s developing, he’s moving up, and his future will be very, very bright.

“Michael’s a special talent. The world’s his oyster and he’s just getting better and better from game to game, so I think he’s going to go onto new heights and set the bar. If he continues that way, he’s going to go on to special things.

“They certainly make my life a little bit easier when I can just give them the ball, and they go and do their magic!”