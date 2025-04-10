Originating on X, where @CPFC_Geo shared a clip of Jamie Vardy’s stunning goal for Leicester City in February 2016, the question is simple enough – but the answer seemingly far from it.
It’s the debate that’s gripped the (football-following part of the) nation this week: volley – or half-volley?
It's a debate which equally applies to Connor Wickham's screamer for Palace against West Bromwich Albion that same month.
Discussions have raged on, with no conclusive definition surfacing – so we decided to seek one out from Crystal Palace’s players. Ballers, as they say, know ball.
See what the likes of Maxence Lacroix, Ben Chilwell and Ebere Eze think above – then have your say in our supporters' poll below. Votes will close at 17:00 BST on Friday (11th April).
(This writer's going 'half-volley', for what it's worth...)