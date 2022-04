Speaking with Palace TV the day after hearing the news, he said: “It’s a dream come true. I never, ever thought it would happen so quick, so I’m literally over the moon.

“I found out yesterday [Saturday]. I got the text and couldn’t believe it and was lost for words.”

Mitchell may have spoken with Palace TV, but had kept the news from his mother until the right moment. “I didn’t even tell her,” the left-back says half sheepishly. “I was waiting for it to get announced.

“[Will she be excited?] Definitely. That’s one of her dreams, to see me play at Wembley.

“Wembley is so close to home so to be called-up for England and be around it and be in Wembley stadium is literally a dream come true.”