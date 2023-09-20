Football gaming fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the release of EA Sports' new title, renamed following the conclusion of the publishers' partnership with FIFA.

EA Sports FC becomes available to the general public at the end of this week – and now, Palace players and fans can see just how highly their favourite players have been rated in the game.

With cards all carrying ratings out of 100 in six categories - pace, shooting, passing, dribbling, defending and physical attributes - the most important categories for each position are weighted to produce an 'Overall' rating in the game.

Eze's Overall rating of 79 is Palace's highest – up one point from FIFA 23 – with four players following closely behind on 78: Joachim Andersen, Cheick Doucouré, Marc Guéhi and Michael Olise.

And who better to break the news to one another than the Palace players themselves? See how they did so on Palace TV below...