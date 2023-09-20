Palace PlayStyles
It is worth noting that these ratings do not represent the complete picture for Palace gamers.
In EA Sports FC, players have the opportunity to upgrade their favourite cards throughout the season in Ultimate Team mode using a new feature: Evolutions.
These allow players to level up their favourite players by giving them upgrades to their weak foot, skill moves, alternate positions and ratings.
What's more, EA has introduced unique player capabilities – PlayStyles – this year, which bring out on-field abilities beyond just a player's Overall rating.
Eze, for example, has three PlayStyles assigned to him: Technical, which bolsters dribbling ability; Flair, which speaks for itself; and Trivela, which boosts his ability with the outside of the boot.
Other examples in Palace's squad include Jeffrey Schlupp, who has the Rapid Playstyle; Guéhi, whose style is Anticipate; and Michael Olise, who specialises in a massive six PlayStyles: Finesse Shot, Dead Ball, Long Ball Pass, Technical, Flair and Trivela.
Palace's EA Sports FC 24 ratings
You can see a full breakdown of the ratings below.
|Player
|EA Sports FC rating
|Best attribute/s
|Ebere Eze
|79
|Dribbling: 82
|Joachim Andersen
|78
|Physicality: 81
|Cheick Doucouré
|78
|Physicality: 77
|Marc Guéhi
|78
|Defending: 79
|Michael Olise
|78
|Dribbling: 83
|Jefferson Lerma
|77
|Physicality: 79
|Sam Johnstone
|76
|Reflexes: 78
|Tyrick Mitchell
|76
|Pace/Defending: 75
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|76
|Pace: 82
|Odsonne Edouard
|75
|Dribbling: 78
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|75
|Physicality: 78
|Jordan Ayew
|74
|Dribbling: 77
|Nathaniel Clyne
|74
|Defending: 74
|Will Hughes
|74
|Passing: 77
|Chris Richards
|74
|Defending: 74
|Jaïro Riedewald
|74
|Passing: 74
|Joel Ward
|74
|Defending: 77
|James Tomkins
|72
|Defending: 74
|Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
|71
|Pace: 84
|Naouirou Ahamada
|70
|Dribbling: 75
|Malcolm Ebiowei
|66
|Pace: 78
|Nathan Ferguson
|66
|Defending: 68
|Remi Matthews
|64
|Diving: 65