“Tyrick Mitchell is OK which is good,” Hodgson said at his pre-match press conference. “Mitchell is the only one really who is back.

“[Dean] Henderson has trained this week – it is probably too early to play. We may have been obliged to ask him to play but the medical department would like him to have more time I think. The same with Ebere Eze.

“We are already missing important players in terms of [Jordan] Ayew who is suspended, the goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, we are missing Jefferson Lerma of course and missing Odsonne Edouard.

“So that is the spine of a team we had to play large parts of the game against Liverpool without, and that will be the same again tomorrow.”

The manager says Palace will have to come through a difficult period with injuries throughout the squad, after misfortune blighted what seemed to be a squad returning to full fitness.

“We’ve got 11 – we have even got a bench,” Hodgson joked. “The injury situation is bad, which is unfortunate because at one stage moving into the Luton game it was looking quite bright in terms of getting players back from injury.

“The team was looking more like what I thought the team would look like at the start of the season, which it hadn’t actually done until the Luton game.

“Now, unfortunately, we have lost players again so in this particular game we aren’t the strongest in terms of the team we can put on the field, but I think that goes for a lot of teams at the moment because lots are suffering from injury

“We aren’t the only team that can bemoan the fact we can’t put out the team of our dreams.”