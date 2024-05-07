Where to begin summing up Crystal Palace’s sensational 4-0 win over Manchester United?

A performance of sheer domination from start to finish at Selhurst Park saw the Eagles soar past their opponents, with goals from Michael Olise (two), Jean-Philippe Mateta and Tyrick Mitchell ensuring an emphatic scoreline – but every player once again playing their part in a devastating display.

The celebrations may well yet go on for a while – but allow us to highlight just five of the things we loved most from the game…

Big wins, big celebrations

Palace’s 4-0 win was our biggest Premier League victory since putting five past Leeds United at Elland Road last April – and sealed three consecutive top-flight home wins for the first time since October 2022.

The match marked our biggest win at Selhurst Park in the league since April 2018, when we beat Leicester 5-0, and also marked five games unbeaten for Oliver Glasner’s side – the first such occasion since April 2022.