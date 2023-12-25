Training, tactics sessions and busy preparations for teams’ Boxing Day fixtures have, in years gone by, restricted 25th December’s family time for footballers to only a handful of hours.

And while preparations remain in full flow for Crystal Palace’s players and staff, the Premier League fixture generator has dealt them a kinder hand this year with respect to the timing of their festive matches.

With six days in between Palace’s last match – at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday, 21st – and next fixture – away at Chelsea on Wednesday, 27th – players have had a less frantic Christmas 2023 timetable than usual between their festive fixtures.

While training has remained as focused as ever, the timing of the matches does allow more opportunity to enjoy the festivities than usual, as defender Tyrick Mitchell explained, planning Christmas Day time at home.

“Normally you don't really get Christmas off – you train on Christmas Day,” he said. “But with there being no game on Boxing Day this year, hopefully we’ll get a little bit more time with our families.

“I normally just go to my Mum’s! Most Christmases, even when we train on Christmas Day, I used to train and go straight to my Mum’s and spend a few hours there – so that's probably what I’ll do this year.”

Any traditions in the Mitchell household? “Obviously my family have a roast, but there’s other stuff as well! The main thing is that we just eat together and play little card games, board games and stuff like that.

“It’s a free-for-all – anyone can win. No one ever dominates. I don't remember anyone dominating any card game or anything, but it's always good fun.

“Frustration [the board game] is our favourite! That's when it gets real – Frustration time! That's when people start to get angry and stuff – it’s the best game!”