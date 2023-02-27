Midfield maestro

Cheick Doucouré’s impact at the heart of Palace’s midfield has been well-documented, and the stats are there to back up what is plain to see with the naked eye.

Only two midfielders – Leeds United’s Tyler Adams and Fulham’s João Palhinha – have made more tackles than the Malian international (59), who has also played more minutes than any other Palace midfielder this season.

Doucouré also ranks second in the Premier League for interceptions (with 40), only one behind Everton's Idrissa Gueye.