Goals from Odsonne Edouard, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jeffrey Schlupp saw the Eagles round-off 2021 ninth (now 11th) in the Premier League.
They also reached a host of statistical milestones, many of which highlight how Selhurst Park has become the crucial battleground for Palace under Patrick Vieira. The manager has turned the stadium into something of a fortress: earning 17 points from 10 games in SE25, putting the south Londoners sixth in a home-games-only table.
Here’s a breakdown of the achievements Palace managed in one afternoon against Norwich.
-
2021/22 was the first Premier League season Palace recorded just one home defeat between the start of the season and end of the calendar year. This came against Aston Villa, with the overall record reading: four wins, five draws and one loss (18 goals for, nine against)
-
Edouard’s opener meant Palace scored in nine successive home Premier League games; a club record
-
Making his 55th against the Canaries, Tyrick Mitchell has completed more tackles than any other player in the league so far
-
Mitchell also became the second-most played outfield player in the league this season, having completed 1,701 minutes. Only three goalkeepers and Chelsea’s Antonio Rüdiger have featured more
-
Jeffrey Schlupp scored the first and last goal of 2021 (Sheffield United on January 2nd, and Norwich City on December 28th). The last time the same player scored the first and last goal of a calendar year was in 2010: Neil Danns netted the first in a 2-1 FA Cup win against Sheffield Wednesday on January 2nd, and then bagged a second-minute goal in a 1-1 draw with Bristol City on December 28th
-
Cheikhou Kouyaté made his 100th Premier League start for Palace, putting him on 248 top-flight appearances, 119 of which were for Palace, and 128 overall for the club