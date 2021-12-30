Goals from Odsonne Edouard, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jeffrey Schlupp saw the Eagles round-off 2021 ninth (now 11th) in the Premier League.

They also reached a host of statistical milestones, many of which highlight how Selhurst Park has become the crucial battleground for Palace under Patrick Vieira. The manager has turned the stadium into something of a fortress: earning 17 points from 10 games in SE25, putting the south Londoners sixth in a home-games-only table.

Here’s a breakdown of the achievements Palace managed in one afternoon against Norwich.