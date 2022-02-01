Plange will remain with Derby for the remainder of the season, as they look to secure a remarkable survival in the Championship.

“I was always going to fight for Derby until the end of the season due to the current situation,” he said. “It’s a tough situation that they don’t deserve to be in. I’m going to be there doing all I can do, putting in my all for the team, and hopefully see out this season as well as possible.

“When I looked at the situation and the opportunity, I knew there was an opportunity for me [to develop], and it’s also helping Derby in the process. It’s a very good one to take.”

After progressing through the Arsenal Academy as a youngster, Plange is excited to play under Patrick Vieira, as well as linking up with some former teammates when he gets started.

“He [Vieira] is such a big name for Arsenal as well, and part of the Invincible team,” he said. “That’s a big figure to be playing underneath as well.

“I know a couple [of the squad] like Michael [Olise] and Jes [Rak-Sakyi] as well. I used to play against them a lot. I’m just looking forward to meeting the rest of them at the end of the season.

“There’s a lot of young players playing [for Palace] in the Premier League, such as Michael Olise and [Eberechi] Eze.

“I’m just really looking forward to doing the same thing: trying to get into the team and push as much as possible, doing what I’m doing in the Championship and working as hard as possible to get to that point.”

Plange finished with a message to the Crystal Palace fans: “I’m very excited to be joining Palace, and I’m just ready to crack on in the new season as soon as it starts.”