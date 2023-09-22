Guéhi, who had been injured on international duty, and Ayew, who took a rough challenge in the defeat at Villa Park last time out, both joined first-team training this week.

“[Jordan] is fine – he took a nasty blow, it gave him a dead leg but he trained fine, yes,” confirmed Hodgson at his pre-match press conference.

“But we have also recovered Marc Guéhi as well, who picked up an injury playing for England. That has recovered well.

“The players we have out longer term are Michael Olise and Mathues França.”

Hodgson confirmed that some shorter-term absentees would be unable to make the Fulham game this weekend.

“Shorter-term, the players we have out are James Tomkins, Jefferson Lerma and Naouirou Ahamada,” the manager said. “Ahamada, who has sprained his ankle. It was a freak one during training, where no one was near him at the time.

“He stretched and caught his ankle in the turf.”