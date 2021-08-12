Vicente Guaita confirmed his change to No.13 earlier this summer, while Tyrick Mitchell and Eberechi Eze will become our new No.3 and No.10 respectively. Eze follows in the footsteps of players like Yannick Bolasie, returning to the number he wore with Queens Park Rangers.

Four new signings have also had their numbers confirmed, with Marc Guéhi (6), Michael Olise (7), Joachim Andersen (16) and Conor Gallagher (23) all set for the new campaign.

Other squad members will keep their 20/21 number for our league opener against Chelsea.

The Club Shop is offering FREE personalisation on 21/22 shirts until 17:00 on Friday, 13th August! Click here to make the most of this limited-time offer.