Gallagher is one of 40 players the public can vote into the Team of the Season up until Monday, 25th April.

Gallagher has made 33 appearances for Palace so far, scoring eight goals and assisting five. He was named the club's Player of the Month twice, won Goal of the Month for January and earned the London Football Award's Young Player of the Season accolade.

Getting into the Team of the Season will see Gallagher's FIFA 22 rating improved on a special edition card.

