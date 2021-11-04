The Crystal Palace midfielder scored the Eagles’ second against Manchester City and claimed an assist for the first to round-off a solid month.

He also featured against Leicester City, Arsenal and Newcastle United, and scooped Palace fans’ Man of the Match at the Etihad.

He faces competition from Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Mo Salah, Declan Rice and Phil Foden for the PFA award.

Fans can vote for Conor in the PFA Player of the Month by clicking here. Voting closes on Sunday 10th October at midnight UK time, with the winner announced the following week.