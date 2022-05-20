The Crystal Palace midfielder is in-line for another accolade after scooping Palace fans' Player of the Season and the London Football Awards' Young Player of the Season earlier in the campaign.

He is competing with Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden, Declan Rice, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold for the Premier League award, with players from the Women's Super League, League One and League Two also nominated.

Gallagher has played 38 times this season in all competitions, scoring eight and assisting five. He won Player of the Month twice and Goal of the Month once, also making his senior England debut against San Marino.

Fans can now decide the winner of the PFA Vertu Motors Fans' Player of the Season. Voting is available here and will close on May 27th, with the winners announced on May 31st.

