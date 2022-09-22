The Palace talisman has the highest rating in the team, with 82 – the same as on FIFA 22. He is followed by Vicente Guaita, with the goalkeeper given a rating of 79. Marc Guéhi sits a close third, with a newly-boosted rating of 78.
The FIFA 23 ratings for the Crystal Palace squad have been released, with Wilfried Zaha given a searing 91 for pace.
A few headline attributes include Zaha and Jeffrey Schlupp's pace (91 and 84 respectively), Zaha, Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze's dribbling (86, 80 and 81 respectively) and Joachim Andersen and Jean-Philippe Mateta's physicality (80 and 78 respectively).
Among the goalkeepers, Guaita's diving scores highly (81), while all three (Jack Butland, Guaita and Sam Johnstone) have strong reflex stats: 75, 81 and 77 respectively.
For those who don't play, the video game series FIFA awards players ratings based on their strength in certain attributes. These are shared en masse before the release of a new version, and FIFA players can utilise the players for in-game matches.
FIFA 23 is released on September 27th.
You can see a full breakdown of the ratings below.
|Player
|FIFA rating
|Best attribute/s
|Wilfried Zaha
|82
|Pace: 91
|Vicente Guaita
|79
|Reflexes: 81
|Marc Guéhi
|78
|Defending: 79
|Joachim Andersen
|77
|Defending: 80
|Michael Olise
|76
|Pace/dribbling: 80
|Cheick Doucouré
|76
|Dribbling/physicality: 76
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|76
|Physicality: 78
|Tyrick Mitchell
|76
|Pace: 77
|Eberechi Eze
|76
|Dribbling: 81
|Odsonne Edouard
|76
|Pace/dribbling: 79
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|76
|Pace: 84
|Will Hughes
|75
|Passing: 77
|Jordan Ayew
|75
|Dribbling: 77
|Sam Johnstone
|75
|Diving/reflexes: 77
|James McArthur
|75
|Defending: 74
|Chris Richards
|74
|Pace: 78
|Jaïro Riedewald
|74
|Passing: 74
|Luka Milivojević
|74
|Passing/defending: 73
|Nathaniel Clyne
|74
|Defending: 73
|Joel Ward
|74
|Defending: 77
|Jack Butland
|73
|Reflexes: 75
|James Tomkins
|72
|Dribbling: 75
|Nathan Ferguson
|68
|Defending: 68
|Malcolm Ebiowei
|65
|Pace: 77