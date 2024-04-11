The Colombia full-back joined the Eagles from Genk in January and has made an impressive start to life in red and blue, recording his first assist against Luton Town last month.

Explaining why he chose to join Palace, Muñoz told cpfc.co.uk: “First of all, it's a great club. I have a compatriot here [Jefferson Lerma], and it's a Premier League team.

“After playing in the national team, my dream had always been to play in the Premier League. When Palace’s interest first came up, it felt special to me. It felt like the move could happen, and that I could play at a place I wanted to play.

“It has been even better than I expected. I expected a top league but, being on the pitch, I realise that it's the best league in the world.”

Despite defeat to Manchester City last time out, Palace could take encouragement from the manner of their performance.

As the Eagles prepare to take on another team challenging for the title, Liverpool, at Anfield this weekend, Muñoz revealed his expectations from the trip.

“I think these games are always important,” Muñoz noted. “When you play against the best teams in the world, it motivates you. It gives you a boost to do things better.

“I’ve been told the atmosphere at Anfield can be like south America, so I’m looking forward to it, and I hope our individual and group level is up to the task.

“We know Liverpool are a great team with great players, with a lot of individual and group quality and ability, but more importantly we want to have a great game as a team – and bring home the three points.”