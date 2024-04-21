The Colombian has caught the eye during his first 10 appearances in the Premier League since joining from KRC Genk in January.

Energetic, enthusiastic and passionate, the right wing-back was – as, indeed, were the entire team – impressive in his successful efforts to defeat Liverpool at Anfield last Sunday.

A London derby now awaits Muñoz and Palace against a West Ham team who will be fired up by their midweek UEFA Europa League exit, and the Eagles defender admitted that his team will need to surpass their visitors for fight come Sunday afternoon.

“Like everyone in the Premier League, any team can win,” Muñoz told Premier League Productions. “We have to go out and play our game that we have been working on, our game plan, and try and pick up a very important three points at home.

“It’s always important to win and even more so against a great team like Liverpool when they’re playing at home, with their fans. We played really well, united as a group, and we went out to reach our objective.

“You could see how hard we have been working, all the sacrifices we are making, and we really fought hard.

"They were three really important points, to feel the winning feeling again, and we have to carry on like this now so we can get back on track.”

Muñoz added that the intensity of the Premier League – and new manager Oliver Glasner – initially caught him by surprise, but he has enjoyed rising to the challenge.

“He [Glasner] is a great professional, a great guy. He says things how they are, really clearly, which is really important. He demands a lot from us on the pitch.

“It really surprised me just how competitive he is and his coaching staff too. It’s really important for the group. That desire is contagious and you see it in the games.

“You can see the intensity of the Premier League when you watch games on television, but when you are actually experiencing it first-hand, it’s even more intense. It surprised me a lot.

“I have been known for being an intense player so I think that helped me when I made the move here. It helped me adapt and I was better prepared. Game by game, the hard work I am putting in every day will be rewarded.

“My teammates, the staff, everyone here has made me feel at home which is great for me and my family. The quicker people welcome you, the quicker you feel at home.

“God willing I will score my first goal. If I work hard every day and keep making sacrifices I know that my first goal in this shirt and in the Premier League will come.”