Asked if he aims to get his name back on the club's scoresheet - with 15 goals to his name since joining Palace in 2013/14 - Dann replied that he regularly seeks to cause problems in and around the box.

He said: "I always field as if I’m going to get on the end of it - I can make a chance for someone else or get a header on target myself. It’s something I always try and do. I think there were a couple of times today I got my head on the end of a couple of things, [and] I nearly scored last week. In the next game I can keep that going and hopefully put one in the back of the net."

One of five centre-backs in the first-team, with Cheikhou Kouyate, Sam Woods and Jairo Riedewald also having been available, Dann faces stern opposition for his place in the lineup. But, having helped guide the club to back-to-back clean sheets with much-praised performances, the No.6 expressed his pride in continuing to collect minutes.

"It’s nice to be back out there, I can’t lie," he said. "I’ve been patient and waited for some chances to play. We’ve got four or five really good centre-backs at the club so competition is tough. I’ve been patient, it’s been longer probably than I would have liked but it’s nice to be out there and playing with Gary [Cahill] has been good too."

Hear more from Dann by heading to Palace TV now. There's further post-match reaction, highlights and both managers' press conferences to enjoy as well. Click here or 'Palace TV' within the app!