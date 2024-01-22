Ozoh came on for the final half-hour against Arsenal last weekend, adding the Emirates Stadium to an impressive list of appearances with the first-team.

He played an integral part in the Eagles’ dramatic comeback from two goals down against Manchester City at the Etihad, as well as appearing at St James’ Park, Stamford Bridge, Old Trafford and Goodison Park in a stellar 12-months.

Keen Academy viewers will have been aware of Ozoh’s talent for some time, with the dynamic midfielder a crucial member of an Under-18s title challenge while playing up an age group, and a regular in the Under-21s.

His debut for his club led to international recognition: a first call-up to the England Under-18s side. Instead of Palace and England, however, it could have been Valencia and Spain. Ozoh was born on the continent, before moving to Croydon when he was eight-years-old.