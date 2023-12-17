The 18-year-old midfielder has seen his 2023 bookended by two spectacular achievements: becoming Crystal Palace’s youngest-ever Premier League player when he debuted against Newcastle United in January; and not only holding his own, but excelling, against the competition’s reigning champions in an hour’s showing on their own turf.

So when Palace completed their comeback from 2-0 down with just a quarter-of-an-hour left on the clock, Ozoh’s celebration pertained to more than just a valuable – and at one stage, entirely unexpected – point in the Premier League.

“It was good to come on and play in a game like this,” the teenager told Palace TV. “To be trusted by the manager is a great feeling – I’m really happy.

“They’re all tough games, but I just try my best every time I get on the pitch. I just want to deliver for everyone.

“It was tough – a lot of passing, a lot of running. My legs are killing right now! But [we’ve] got to rest and recover for another big game next week.”

On his celebrations, he added: “I’ve been here for a long time – II’ve been here since I was 10 – so to be able to celebrate with the fans was great!

“It was the best feeling ever. Hopefully there’ll be more to celebrate like that.”