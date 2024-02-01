The goalkeeper, who counts the likes of Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani among his former club teammates, feels the Palace duo of Eze and Olise will only continue to get better as they ratchet up performance levels following their long-term injuries.

Speaking after Tuesday’s win over Sheffield United, in which Eze and Olise both scored thunderous efforts from outside the box, Henderson said: “I was right behind them [the goals], actually! Yeah, it was unbelievable, Eze’s especially – that's a weaker foot as well!

“He does that every day, to be fair, and obviously Michael, we know what he's capable of, cutting in and hitting at the far corner, but I think he hit it on the volley, didn't he? It was a top, top goal.

“I'm with them every day, so I know them well. It’s good going up against them in training. I think they enjoy shooting at us as well!

“They can be as good as they want to be. I think the pair of them are probably the best two players I've actually played with.

“It's lovely to watch… the way they rotate, the confidence they have on the ball. They’re top, top players, and it’s great to see.

“These boys will get better and better, but they've only just come back from injury as well, you've got to remember that. It takes a run of games to get back up to that level.”