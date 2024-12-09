The Eagles have now enjoyed three wins – and just one defeat – in their last eight matches in all competitions, with strong results against the likes of recent European qualifiers Tottenham, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Manchester City included in that run.

After helping Palace to a 2-2 draw against City at Selhurst Park on Saturday – which included a superb reaction save to deny Erling Haaland one-on-one in the first-half – Henderson believes Palace will only continue to get better.

Arguing that Palace’s summer arrivals are beginning to settle into the team, the goalkeeper siad: “Ismaïla [Sarr] has come into the team and at the start of the season, no one really knew his strengths, which is obvious because we've never played together before.

“But now we're seeing partnerships being formed at the back, in midfield, and up the top of the pitch, so obviously it's just going to go strength to strength from now.

“We’re a fitness team and sometimes it takes 10 games to get up to full fitness. You can see we're outrunning a lot of teams now, and that was the aim at the start of the season. We weren't quite doing that – we were getting outrun, outbattled – but as I say we're only going to go from strength to strength and get better and better.

“I can only speak for myself but I was genuinely believing we could win [against City] and we went into every game last season sort of knowing we were going to win. It's strange – sometimes you just need a back-to-back couple of wins, and that's what we were looking for – but we're delighted with how it's gone.”

On a draw against the reigning Premier League champions, Henderson added: “Obviously City at times are unbelievable, and sometimes you literally just don't get a break and you don't get out your own half.

“Obviously they gave us a few chances today – maybe we wouldn't have got them last season – but at the end of the day, we've got to make them count, and we did today.

“It's a great point for us. We’re delighted, and no matter what run of form they're in, they're obviously world-class players and still in the top one or two teams in the Premier League, so we take huge confidence from that going forward.”