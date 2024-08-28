That was the view of goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who produced a number of impressive saves in the second-round win over Norwich City at Selhurst Park on Tuesday evening.

Of particular note was his superb save close-range stop with seven minutes on the clock, and then a double save midway through the second-half which Henderson celebrated with vigour.

A first clean sheet of the campaign was a point of pride for Henderson, who told Palace TV: “[It was] a perfect evening. The boys are delighted. We talked about flicking the switch today, and we did that in good style.

“[With regards to the saves] that’s my job, and it's nice to make a few saves. I've been starved of it and I'm delighted.

“You're searching for that great save just to get you going into the season, and I managed to do that tonight. I had some opportunities to make them and I was delighted.

“In camp, we've been playing really well. We just haven't had the rub of the green [this season] – [if we] put our chances away maybe in the previous games, the game looks really different.

“The boys are very confident in there and we've just got to build the momentum and put a run together.”

Having won their first game of the season, the prospect of a trip to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday excites the England shot-stopper.

“We're up and running,” he confirmed. “We've got to go now.

“We’ve got to go to Stamford Bridge and put in a good performance and hopefully get the win.

“it's exciting. The manager's put a great style of play into us. The boys really enjoy playing for him and may long that continue, and we get on that run again.”