The England international, making his first Premier League start since January for Nottingham Forest, produced an outstanding performance at the Etihad Stadium upon his return from injury.

Producing seven superb saves – including five inside his own box – Henderson’s performance kept City’s score down to two heading into the latter stages of the game, paving the way for Palace’s sensational comeback through Jean-Philippe Mateta and Michael Olise’s late goals.

“It was an unbelievable result to come here and get a draw,” Henderson told Premier League Productions. “It’s fantastic.

“I loved every minute of it, being back on the pitch. I think it’s nearly been a year since I last played [in the Premier League] so I’m delighted.

“Obviously you’re busy against these guys [City]. They’re a world-class team and you’ve just got to stay in the game as long as you can, and hopefully catch them on the break, which we did.

“We stuck to the game plan. The manager [Roy Hodgson] was unbelievable with his messages through the week. We stuck to it and the boys deserve all the credit, because it’s hard work out there against them.

“We’re all pulling in the right direction and there’s a great team spirit here. Obviously we’ve got injuries, but everyone’s pulling together, filling holes, and we’ve young lads coming onto the bench and that. Everyone to a man was unbelievable today.

“It’s been emotional, but I’m delighted to be back.”

Henderson did, however, admit that Olise’s 97th-minute penalty technique caught him off-guard: “I was nervous!

“He went the other way in training yesterday against me… so I’m happy he switched it up and sent [Ederson] the wrong way!”