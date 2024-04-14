“Obviously coming to places like this you know you're going to be busy,” Henderson said in his post-match interview. “I'm really enjoying being back now.

“I feel good this time around. I'm delighted and to come in to keep a clean sheet. It's a team effort of course, but I'm delighted with that, I'm buzzing.”

Henderson and his defenders kept Liverpool at bay despite Jürgen Klopp’s side throwing everything forwards in the dying moments.

“We rode our luck many a time,” Henderson said. “The lads all dug in, they made save after save for me as well.

“When it comes to me, I do my job and it starts from the front and I thought we pressed really well and the boys showed a lot of courage here today and we deserved that performance.

“I felt like I was out there for about a year and I didn't think it was ever going to end! But to be fair the boys just stuck in there.

“I think the lads believed we could do something here today. You had that sense on the coach on the way in: the pressure's on them, we come here and we play our stuff, we've got some great talent in the dressing room, we've got bodies coming back in and the stuff we've been working on with the gaffer is coming out now.

“You've seen that, so we've just got to stick to the plan, points will come, once the bodies come back we'll be a good outfit.”