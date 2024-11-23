“I'll be honest, I don't think it's a penalty under any circumstance, he told Palace TV. “But sometimes this happens, and sometimes you do your homework.

“Big credit to the goalkeeping department as well. We sat through it this morning, and do you know what? A big moment, and we go up the other end, we score the goal, and we get a foothold in the game.

“It gives us something to hold on to. Obviously, to a man, I thought everyone was phenomenal today. We defended well, put the bodies on the line when we had to, and big credit to everyone, [including] all the boys coming off the bench.”

With the wind swirling and the rain bucketing down under the lights, it felt like a Premier League game from another era, with Henderson paying tribute to the two goalscorers, Ismaïla Sarr and Justin Devenny.

“It was proper,” he said. “ It was backs against the walls at times, but the boys dug in and defended really well.

“To come here and score two goals, which we’ve struggled on of late, the boys were phenomenal. Everyone knows that injuries hit massively, but the boys stepped up today.

“Special mention to Justin as well, on his first Premier League goal. So proud of him. Obviously, only just coming in, just took everything in his stride.

“It's not an easy place to come, and obviously to start again after the result last time. He's been phenomenal, and his attitude's been great.

“And Ismaila as well, to score his first goal. He's been phenomenal, and he's been getting chances, not quite putting them away, so hopefully that'll do his confidence a world of good, because he's a top player.

“Hopefully we can build on that confidence and kick on next weekend.”