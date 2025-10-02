Cardines was introduced in the closing minutes as Palace kicked-off the league phase with a valuable win.

Goals from Daniel Muñoz and Eddie Nketiah – one in each half – were enough to see off the Ukrainian Champions in Lublin and make it a perfect start to the European adventure.

That made it 19 games unbeaten in all competitions, a new club record, breaking the previous run which came back in 1969.

And on a feel-good night for the Eagles, Oliver Glasner was able to hand the 19-year-old wing-back a debut in the latter stages.

"I'm still buzzing," he told Palace TV at full-time. "But I'm just grateful to get the opportunity and be part of such a historic team and one that's going on something incredible.

"It's been surreal, just to be a part of it. Obviously, it's not something that I'm used to, so I just want to make it the norm for me now and hopefully kick on a bit.

"When the red card was shown he [the manager] wasn't too sure [about the change], but was just saying 'do your thing and stay focused.'

"I just want to work hard and just keep showing myself, and just hope for the best for the team. If I keep working hard it will come."

Justin Devenny also appeared from the bench tonight as Palace utilised their squad to see off their first away day in the league phase. And the youngster said the Northern Ireland international has been a source of inspiration.

"Justin is definitely someone that I look up to in that sense," Cardines added. "Because obviously he came from where I did, and he's gone on to make many appearances and obviously he has been able to score as well.

"He's definitely someone I will keep looking up to."