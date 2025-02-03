After keeping a third clean sheet in a row against his former club – and third in a row for Palace in away matches – Henderson told Palace TV he was: "Absolutely delighted!

“No matter when you come here, it’s obviously a tough place to come – a huge stadium, huge amount of fans – and to come here and play them off the park is something special at any time, so I’m delighted for the boys.

“They’re a good football team, so we were going to have to ride storms at times. It felt like about six corners [in the first-half], one after another! But the boys defended so well throughout the game and everything we did, we were on our toes. We felt ready, and we were phenomenal.

“We knew that the first 10 minutes [of the second-half] they’d come out and have a couple of chances. We rode the storm again.

“They [Manchester United] played Thursday night, so we were going to get on top. We knew if we stayed in the game for longer, the game was ours to win, so that’s what happened, and the boys smashed it.”

Whilst the home team dominated possession, Palace created the clearer opportunities throughout the match, which Henderson attributed to “winning our individual battles across the pitch.

“We matched them up in the same formation and I thought our boys came out on top. The passion, the front foot, the desire, getting in their faces… that helped us come out on top.

“I’m delighted to come here today and take the three points, and just so happy the boys played them off the park really. I’m delighted for that.”

Henderson also hailed the defensive unit in front of him, saying: “They’re brilliant.

“They’ve been fantastic and they’ve gone from strength to strength, the relationships we’re building, and every week they’re going more solid and more solid, so hopefully that can continue.”