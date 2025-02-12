On his start – which marked the midfielder’s 13th appearance of the season, having debuted for the club in November – Devenny smiled: “That’s all I can ask for.

“All I can do is turn up every day in training, do my best, and thankfully he [manager Oliver Glasner] has shown that faith in me, which is obviously much appreciated.

“Then, it's up to me to give it in return and tonight I gave it a go, so I'm happy with that.

“Wherever I'm playing it's always great, because I know the 10 men around me are going to help me. JP up front, he's always giving his best; Dani [Muñoz] getting round me, it makes life a lot easier…

“As I say I'm happy to adapt in that position. It gives me a bit more freedom where I like to get on the ball. Even tonight, I thought maybe at times I was a bit rusty almost, but it'll come with time and thankfully I did get the goal.”

Palace are now set to host South London rivals Millwall in the fifth round at Selhurst Park.

“I found that out after the game in the changing room!” Devenny laughed. “It's obviously a big occasion, being in South London.

“I know the crowd will be there to back us. They’re there every week and again, it’s a cold Monday night in Doncaster and they showed up in their numbers, which is brilliant.”