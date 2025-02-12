Justin Devenny could have been forgiven if his head were down after missing a good opportunity at Doncaster Rovers on Monday evening – but mere moments later, the 21-year-old was celebrating his first-ever FA Cup goal.
The Northern Ireland international was handed his third start of the season at the Eco-Power Stadium on Monday night, deployed as a No. 10 behind Jean-Philippe Mateta and linking up well regularly with Daniel Muñoz on the right side of the pitch.
With the Eagles winning 1-0 early in the second-half, Muñoz’s cross found Devenny yards from goal, only for the youngster to miscue. No matter: a few minutes later, Will Hughes’ ball over the top found Devenny running in behind, and the young midfielder produced a sumptuous lofted finish to seal Palace’s progression into the fifth round.
“The main objective today was to get into the next round,” Devenny confirmed. “I was happy [with my game] at times, and I was happy with the goal!
“On a normal night I could have had a hat-trick, but as I said, especially with that miss playing on my mind – which was probably an easier chance – as soon as that one fell to me, I knew I had to score – and thankfully I did.”
On his start – which marked the midfielder’s 13th appearance of the season, having debuted for the club in November – Devenny smiled: “That’s all I can ask for.
“All I can do is turn up every day in training, do my best, and thankfully he [manager Oliver Glasner] has shown that faith in me, which is obviously much appreciated.
“Then, it's up to me to give it in return and tonight I gave it a go, so I'm happy with that.
“Wherever I'm playing it's always great, because I know the 10 men around me are going to help me. JP up front, he's always giving his best; Dani [Muñoz] getting round me, it makes life a lot easier…
“As I say I'm happy to adapt in that position. It gives me a bit more freedom where I like to get on the ball. Even tonight, I thought maybe at times I was a bit rusty almost, but it'll come with time and thankfully I did get the goal.”
Palace are now set to host South London rivals Millwall in the fifth round at Selhurst Park.
“I found that out after the game in the changing room!” Devenny laughed. “It's obviously a big occasion, being in South London.
“I know the crowd will be there to back us. They’re there every week and again, it’s a cold Monday night in Doncaster and they showed up in their numbers, which is brilliant.”