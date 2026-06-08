Devenny and his fellow countrymen take on 2018 World Cup winners France on Monday evening (20:10 BST) in Lille.

For the hosts it is their final warm-up fixture before they head to North America in a quest to become World Champions for a third time.

Northern Ireland won't be at the finals this time around, but Devenny is still motivated to finish his season on a high.

"Hopefully I can go in and do well for myself [against France] and just give a good account of myself," he said. "It is a fresh start when I get back, so I will be looking to kick on and do well.