Devenny was able to cap his 49th Palace appearance with his first-ever European goal as the Eagles finished the UEFA Conference League league phase in 10th place, and with a 2-2 draw against Finnish champions KuPS Kuopio at Selhurst Park.

The midfielder stated: “We’re disappointed. We know it's a young squad we've come into, but again, I feel like no matter who plays, I feel like we're more than good enough to beat any team.

“I thought we probably deserved a bit more tonight, but we had 10, 15 minutes where we were kind of disjointed. But again, including myself, we've got to take more chances when we have so many, and it's just that final, final touch [missing] at the end of the day.

“I think all the young lads can walk away with their heads held high. I thought every single one of them was brilliant tonight. They were ready, they drove the standards. You saw that they played with confidence, which is what we asked for.

“I think everyone that played tonight, especially the young players, should be proud of their performances. If they just keep that up, then there'll be more opportunities in the future.

“As I said, I'm disappointed, but again, there's a lot to take away. For me, I'm willing to try and improve my game. I got minutes tonight, which I probably need. Again, it's up to me to keep showing and do more.”