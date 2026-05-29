With the Austrian delivering a pre- and post-match press conference, in one form or another, for all 60 of Palace’s matches in 2025/26 – the longest-ever season in the club’s history – Glasner once again bore the smile of a trophy winner in front of the assembled European media at Leipzig Stadium, as the clock struck midnight in Germany.
Oliver Glasner could only share his thanks to his players and the Crystal Palace supporters after this 120th – and final – press conference of the season.
On the game itself…
It’s often in a final that you don't go in from the first minute, and I think the game was how we expected it. We had a great chance right at the end [of the first-half], in this moment Adam decided to cross and then found T Mitchell on the far post.
In the second-half we said: ‘OK, keep going, we will get our chances’ and the goal was I think – I don't like to praise an individual player – but I think both No. 6s, Adam and Daichi [Kamada], played very, very well today because we knew they would press us with minus one player and to keep a plus one at the back, and then it was how quick can we switch the side.
In this moment we found it with Dani Muñoz, with Daichi Kamada one touch to Adam and then he had a lot of space so we could find the right player, and then it was the right decision.
I think this goal gave us a lot of confidenc,e because then we were really electric. We played forward with an incredible free-kick from Yéremy Pino, the next chance was for JP [Mateta], and honestly I was a little bit worried because very often, I don't know if you say the same in English, in the goals you don't score, you concede, which could have decided it.
Then of course it's just 1-0, they went all in, all the tall players up front, kicking the balls long, but we defended then so well as a team, and so again I think we deserved the win.
On when it set in that Palace were going to win...
The final whistle. I think we did really well keeping the ball in their half, but again, I think it was then the keeper kicked another long ball, you never know, a second ball, a deflection… and they had a free kick I think, [Florian] Lejeune got the header, missing the target, so no…
I just took a deep breath with the final whistle.
On how he would like to be remembered in South London…
I just guided this group of players and the staff, and I supported them.
This isn’t because it's my 100% conviction that I can't do anything. I could be the best magician, but it wouldn't work without the players, and so the players deserve all the credit because they have to listen, they have to trust me and the staff of course, they have to work very hard, and I think every player will tell you that I'm very demanding – that things don't go how I think they should go, or players probably drop the standard for one or two percent, – I can't accept it.
Then sometimes they're a little bit upset with me, and that's fine, but at the end I think they know that I want the best for every single one, and I want the best for the team, and this, as soon as everybody understood this, we just created a fantastic spirit.
We always increased the standard and we said ‘okay, no we don't drop it anymore’ because it makes fun and we see what is possible’, and this is what I see as my job: to get everybody aligned in the way we are playing, in the way we are defending, in the way we are attacking, and to get everybody aligned in the mindset we have.
Therefore, you need great, talented football players, but you need great characters, because they have to follow, and so they deserve all the credit.
At the end it's now, with one year delay, that Crystal Palace, the players, the club and the supporters get what they have deserved last year after winning the FA Cup, and that's a spot in the Europa League.
On what he feels he has achieved at Palace…
I see myself as a servant for the players, as a servant for the club and somebody who gives the direction.
I told the players today in the meeting, when we had it in the hotel because I got many, many messages from fans where they said ‘thank you for the best day in my life’ and all the staff and I really appreciate it.
I just told the players exactly the same: I have to say thank you to the players, I have to say thank you to the supporters because it's the same, it's also an incredible – another incredible – day for me and for my family, sharing these moments with my family here at Leipzig again, this is just a fantastic day.
I have to say thank you to the players because they have to do all the job.
On his plans for the next few days…
I don't even want to think about tomorrow!
Today we will celebrate, and everyone who knows me knows that I was in the tunnel and I couldn't do anything but focus on the final. But I can already do the debrief, I will do that today with the players and then fly back to London a little later tomorrow.
Then I have to clean the apartment, and then go back to my family. I have cancelled everything so far. I didn't have the energy to think about it, or to talk about it with anyone in another club, because I just felt obligated that I was 100% focused on the boys and they deserved 100% and as I said, everything I say today, is wrong tomorrow.
That's why I definitely know that I will celebrate with the players today, drink a few beers and fly back to London tomorrow!
On his emotions at full-time…
With Frankfurt and the Europa League we were a few metres away from the pitch and then we stopped: ‘Did that really happen?’ Today it was similar. ‘Did we really make it?’
It was the 60th game today and I just know how intense this year was for everyone. Especially for the players, but for everyone. And that we are now starting with all these challenges – we thought we were going to play Europa League, we thought we were going to go all out and then suddenly, 10 days before the first game against Fredrikstad, we found out that we had to play Conference League.
No one complained, but we all accepted it and said, ‘okay, then it is like this’. Then let's take this game in the Conference League with all our spirit. And that's why it was almost unbelievable. Did we really make it?
Tonight was our 17th game in the Conference League. It's half of a Bundesliga season!
And of course, there’s a little bit of sadness, a little bit of... then you think: ‘hey, that's it now.’ Because I think until today, before the game, I didn't even think about it.
And now it's really over – and it all came up in that moment.
On the targets he set himself when joining Palace, back in February 2024…
We didn't set ourselves any goals in the form of a table placement. Of course, we didn't talk about a European Cup or Europe. It was so far away from Crystal Palace until now.
For me it is important that we create an environment where everyone likes to go. Everyone is tired and there is a lot to invest in yourself, individually and in the team. And then I know that it’s always my goal, and I say that to the players from day one, and to be honest I have failed at every club: I want to get 100 percent out of every single player.
I think that we always get 80 or 90 percent but always a few we don’t win for various reasons. And that's my goal.
I think that's what the players feel. That we support them, push them, kick them in the back when it's necessary, but to get the best possible Adam Wharton, who plays for the team the best possible. And that's the only thing that's not negotiable for the team.
And then I know that when we get there, there will be a success at the end of the day. Whether it's a trophy, or the best number of points in the Premier League, I don't know, but in the end it was like that with every club, it was always with the most successful years over decades.
On becoming just the second Austrian to win two European trophies, after Ernst Happel…
Of course it's two major European trophies but I think Ernst Happel won twice the Champions League, so much better than I! It was a different format but I think he won twice.
I won just the Europa League and the Conference League, so you could ask me the same question if I have won the Champions League twice, then probably, I'm on the same level that he is, but now, I don't feel like this.
And that is also not important and it's different times, but Ernst Happel he was ahead, like probably Pep Guardiola was in the last decade and so I think it's I don't deserve to be compared to him.
Before departing, Glasner then gave a quick closing address to the media…
Just because it's my last press conference.... 120 this season press conferences!
I would like to thank you, especially all the English ones who were at maybe all 120 press conferences. Thank you for asking not too stupid questions, and also always listening to my European accent!
Thank you very much, and the thing we could deliver is that you can travel in Europe next season as well, like the players, sohopefully you have extended your visa already.
Thank you very much, wish you all the best, enjoy the holidays like we all do, and hopefully you will sit and write about the next final next year.
Thank you very much.