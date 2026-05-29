On the game itself…

It’s often in a final that you don't go in from the first minute, and I think the game was how we expected it. We had a great chance right at the end [of the first-half], in this moment Adam decided to cross and then found T Mitchell on the far post.

In the second-half we said: ‘OK, keep going, we will get our chances’ and the goal was I think – I don't like to praise an individual player – but I think both No. 6s, Adam and Daichi [Kamada], played very, very well today because we knew they would press us with minus one player and to keep a plus one at the back, and then it was how quick can we switch the side.

In this moment we found it with Dani Muñoz, with Daichi Kamada one touch to Adam and then he had a lot of space so we could find the right player, and then it was the right decision.

I think this goal gave us a lot of confidenc,e because then we were really electric. We played forward with an incredible free-kick from Yéremy Pino, the next chance was for JP [Mateta], and honestly I was a little bit worried because very often, I don't know if you say the same in English, in the goals you don't score, you concede, which could have decided it.

Then of course it's just 1-0, they went all in, all the tall players up front, kicking the balls long, but we defended then so well as a team, and so again I think we deserved the win.