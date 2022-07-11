After completing his move from RC Lens, Doucouré put pen to paper on a five-year-deal and spoke to Palace TV.

“I'm very happy, I feel a lot of joy and a lot of pride to be a Palace player. I’m proud to be at Palace today. You know, Palace is a historic club in the Premier League, so it’s an honour to be a part of this club.”

The 22-year-old went on to reveal that manager Patrick Vieira was an “important factor,” in him signing for Palace.

“What I want him to [teach] me is what I’m missing in my game so far. I want him to teach me a lot of things, to reach the highest level. He’s been a really important factor in me signing for Palace.