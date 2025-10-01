The reigning Ukrainian champions, nicknamed the Bino-сnhі (The Blue & Whites), have a proud European history.

Boasting an excellent pedigree in continental competition, having previously lifted European silverware, they are gearing up for another campaign after reaching the league phase of the Europa League last season.

How they qualified...

Dynamo Kyiv produced a remarkable 2024/25 campaign to reclaim the Ukrainian league championship for the first time in four years.

Across 30 games, Dynamo produced an invincible campaign – winning 20 and drawing 10 of their fixtures, while scoring 61 goals.

Forward Vladyslav Vanat’s goals would prove crucial, the Ukraine international hitting 21 across all competitions, although he has since departed for Girona.

Oleksandr Shovkovskyi’s side went mightily close to a league and cup double, reaching the final of the Ukrainian Cup, only to be beaten 6-5 on penalties by old rivals Shakhtar Donetsk.