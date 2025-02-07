Having watched his Chelsea career first hand, here Daniel gives us his thoughts on Ben Chilwell, who joined Palace on loan from the Blues earlier this week...

“He was a popular member of the dressing room”

When Chilwell first signed for Chelsea from Leicester back in 2020, he was a clear upgrade and a vital cog to improve Frank Lampard's defensive options. He could offer a balance between attacking threat and defensive cover that previous left-backs Marcos Alonso and Emerson couldn't.

Although Lampard left halfway through that season, Chilwell quickly found his way into Thomas Tuchel's strongest side as a wing-back. This culminated with an outstanding display in the Champions League final victory over Manchester City in Porto.

He's a good character with integrity and a positive attitude that clearly makes him a popular member of the dressing room. Even when he has been out of the team more recently, this hasn't changed.