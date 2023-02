“We worked hard, we gave everything today and it feels bad not getting the three points,” he told Palace TV after the game. “I haven’t looked back at [their goal] yet.

“It’s easy to speak now but in the moment there are so many things going on. There are probably lots of reasons why we conceded. We just have to pick ourselves up and go again.

“I think the plan worked well but of course we didn’t get the three points and that is the reason we came here today. It is a difficult one, but we move.”