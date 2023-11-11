Making his first Premier League start since late September, having missed a number of recent matches through injury, Eze was influential in Palace’s attacking play – winning and scoring a penalty – as they dominated for large stretches at Selhurst Park.

But goals at the start of both halves, added to a late Everton winner, left Eze reflecting on a frustrating defeat.

The No. 10 said: “I think we did enough to get more than nothing today, but it’s one of those days. We’ll pick ourselves up and go again.

“I tried to do what I could. I always want to create and be as effective as I can and as a team, we played well. We kept the ball, we dominated most of the game, and it’s disappointing.

“We had chances to kill the game and put ourselves ahead. We probably didn’t take them as well as we should have, but it’s one of those days.

“They’ve scored three goals at our ground, which is not acceptable, but we’ll go again. It’s not something to beat ourselves up about. We’ll focus on the next game and what’s coming.”

Eze was pleased to see teammate Michael Olise make his own long-awaited return to action at Selhurst Park.

“It’s good to have him back,” Eze said. “We know how good he is and what he can do for the team. God willing, long may it continue.”