The Eagles followed up an outstanding win at Anfield with another excellent display against the Hammers at Selhurst Park, going four goals ahead after just half-an-hour and seeing through an eventual 5-2 win.

Eze – who scored the second, a spectacular overhead kick, and set up the fifth for Jean-Philippe Mateta – told BBC Sport: “That’s a big one for us. We're confident right now and it's something to build on for sure for the next game.

“You can go away and win and get ahead of yourselves, so it was important to get another three points today with a good performance.

"The game coming on Wednesday [against Newcastle United], we want to be playing the same way.”

With Eze and Palace having endured a difficult season at times with injuries, the England international was happy to be back on the pitch with his team’s football at its fluid best.

“It’s been hard this season at times, not being together on the pitch,” he said. “But you can see what we're capable of when we are playing together and we're grateful to be playing in a performance like that.

“It’s a different system.. but we’re growing as a team, we're understanding more and more each game, getting more comfortable with what he [Glasner] wants us to do, and we’re showing it with the type of performances we're putting in now.

“I just want to keep playing football and enjoying each game that I play. Playing as I did today, that's the main thing, and whatever happens, it's in God's hands.

“We’re confident, we believe in ourselves, we know what we're capable of. And against any team we know, if we put in a performance like this, we've got a chance of winning.”