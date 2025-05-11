In the Eagles’ final match before our date with destiny against Manchester City at Wembley, Palace played with electrifying energy, full-blooded commitment and bountiful attacking intent.

Eze’s side recorded 23 shots (10 on target); accrued an xG total of 3.83 (to the hosts’ 0.80); and put the ball in the net four times (with two disallowed efforts); and were wholly dominant in North London on their way to record a first-ever league double over Tottenham.

The England international’s brace also saw him score for three consecutive league games for the first time in his career, and record his ninth goal involvement (six goals, three assists) in his last 10 appearances in all competitions.

“It was a big performance,” Eze told Sky Sports. “I think we've done everything that we needed to do today: [played with] energy, won our duels, were effective going forward, and fingers crossed we’re in a good position for next week.

“I don't think it was comfortable. I feel like we had to work to earn the right to play and to score and to get chances today. They were a difficult team to play against, but we did everything that we needed to do today, which was the most important thing.

“It was a tough day – it's hot, I think we all worked crazy hard – so we got the reward for sure.”