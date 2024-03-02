The England international returned to the Eagles’ starting XI and gave his side the lead just before the hour mark, winning and converting a sumptuous free-kick.

Palace had done well to restrict their high-flying opponents to few clear chances prior to the goal, but amidst mounting pressure, that resistance eventually gave way as Tottenham scored three times in the final 13 minutes to win in north London.

Eze said: “Yeah, it's frustrating, of course, but we know that with a new manager [Oliver Glasner], we're learning a new style of play and we put in a good performance for 70 minutes.

“It's a difficult way to end [the game]. It's very tough to play here, but we can be positive going into the next game, for sure.

“It’s tough, but the intensity that we're playing at is so much higher than we've done before, so to maintain that for 90 minutes is not easy, but I'm sure we're going to get there over the next few weeks.

“We'll be putting in better performances, we feel a lot stronger, so it's more building more than anything.”

On Glasner’s early impact at the club, Eze admitted: “It’s big, I think. Super positive.

“You can see the way he wants to play, it's very clear, and I think we're all learning quite quickly, so it's going to change us for sure.”

And reflecting on his goal amidst a return to the starting XI, Eze said: “I'm grateful to God. First and foremost, you just want to be playing and enjoying yourself. But, of course, it would have been so much better if we won today.”