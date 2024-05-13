Reflecting on Palace's performances in recent weeks, he added: “The intensity that we’re playing at now is so high, teams are struggling to cope with us.

“We’ve got the players in the right positions going forward where we can do damage, be creative and are free to do what we need to do.

“When we’ve got players like this and players in the defence who are solid, trying to keep a clean sheet and stop them, we know that we can always win games.”

Indeed, the players going forward and defensively have worked well in helping the team secure the wins in recent weeks.

One of the players who has stood out is Michael Olise, and when Eze was informed that this was only the second time he has started alongside the Frenchman in back-to-back games since the final two games of 2022/23, he said: “That tells you the story of the season so far. We’ve struggled to be on the pitch at the same time.

"But, again, we’re not trying to look back or look in the past. We’re enjoying the present moment, enjoying playing together injury free - not just with Michael, but the team as a whole. We know we’re capable of winning games and we’re going to continue to enjoy that.”