“It’s tough to take, but I think the main thing is [putting in] good performances, and over the course of the season you're going to win more games,” he told the BBC.

“It’s difficult to take, but we'll move on.”

Eze caught the goalkeeper out in the first-half from free-kick, finding the back of the net from 30 yards, but the referee disallowed the goal for a push in the box - a decision VAR could not overturn because the whistle had already been blown.

“I was told that he blew too early, he said he made a mistake,” he explained.

“It's something that maybe could have changed the game, but we have to deal with it. We had so many more chances as well, so it's not like that was our only chance.

“But it was a good performance, I think if we put in performances like that we will do well so it’s something to build on.”