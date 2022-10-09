He wheeled away in relief and delight at scoring and after some intelligent match management had secured Palace three points.

Speaking to Sky Sports post-match, the No.10 explained his thought process during the goal: “Obviously I’ve gone past the player and it’s just me and the ‘keeper,” he said. “To be calm and be composed is all I wanted to do and I put it into the corner, which is good.

“It’s been a while. We’ve been working hard and putting in the performances and it’s good to get rewarded today.”